First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $425,000 Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,725,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 44.3% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 12,806 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 1,017.9% during the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 11,655 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Sanofi by 31.1% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 98,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 23,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 114.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 12,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNY. Citigroup raised shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com lowered Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Sanofi Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SNY opened at $48.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $122.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $45.22 and a 52 week high of $58.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.15.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.59 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

