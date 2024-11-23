First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $226,000 Stake in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 1,001.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rentokil Initial were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Rentokil Initial by 7.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Rentokil Initial by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Rentokil Initial by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Rentokil Initial by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 26,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RTO shares. Redburn Atlantic cut Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays raised shares of Rentokil Initial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE RTO opened at $25.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.98 and a 200-day moving average of $27.91. Rentokil Initial plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $34.07.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

