First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 337 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGE opened at $34.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.73 and its 200 day moving average is $34.41. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1 year low of $29.78 and a 1 year high of $37.72.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

