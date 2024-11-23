First County Bank CT Purchases Shares of 1,630 Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

First County Bank CT purchased a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter worth $31,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter worth $33,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 273.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at $43,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Argus raised Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.44.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $176.98 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.80 and a 1 year high of $201.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.53. The company has a market capitalization of $79.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.12. Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 26.55%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.52%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

