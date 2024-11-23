Financial Council LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV)

Financial Council LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Financial Council LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Financial Council LLC owned approximately 0.51% of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 99,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 38.8% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 81,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 22,734 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 21,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $45.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $291.39 million, a PE ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.81.

The iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (XVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Sustainability Screened index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US large-caps caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities.

