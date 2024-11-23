Financial Analysis: CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO) versus Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO)

CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO – Get Free Report) and Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CISO Global and Exponent, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CISO Global 0 0 1 0 3.00 Exponent 0 0 1 0 3.00

Exponent has a consensus target price of $120.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.40%. Given Exponent’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Exponent is more favorable than CISO Global.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CISO Global -54.91% -359.31% -76.63% Exponent 19.52% 27.73% 15.59%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CISO Global and Exponent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares CISO Global and Exponent”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CISO Global $57.06 million 0.25 -$80.23 million N/A N/A Exponent $536.77 million 9.27 $100.34 million $2.07 47.36

Exponent has higher revenue and earnings than CISO Global.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.1% of CISO Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.4% of Exponent shares are held by institutional investors. 42.8% of CISO Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Exponent shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

CISO Global has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exponent has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Exponent beats CISO Global on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CISO Global

CISO Global Inc. operates as a cybersecurity and compliance company in the United States, Chile, and internationally. The company offers security managed services, including compliance, secured managed, and cyber defense operation services; culture education and enablement; tools and technology provisioning; data, privacy, regulations, and compliance monitoring; remote infrastructure administration; and antivirus and patch management services. It also provides cybersecurity professional services, such as incident response and digital forensics; security testing and training; cybersecurity consulting; compliance auditing; vulnerability assessment and penetration testing; and disaster recovery and data backup solutions. The company was formerly known as Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation and changed its name to CISO Global Inc. in May 2023. CISO Global Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering. The Environmental and Health segment offers services in the areas of chemical regulation and food safety, ecological and biological sciences, environmental and earth sciences, and health sciences. The company offers approximately 90 technical disciplines to solve pressing and complicated challenges facing stakeholders. It serves clients in chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, food, beverage and nutrition, government, life sciences, insurance, manufacturing, technology, industrial equipment, transportation, and other sectors of the economy. The company was formerly known as The Failure Group, Inc. and changed its name to Exponent, Inc. in 1998. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

