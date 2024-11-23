Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $71.76 and last traded at $71.76, with a volume of 65748 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.72.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.38 and a 200 day moving average of $62.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 57.8% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $296,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 416.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

