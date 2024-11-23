Fidelity Ethereum Fund (BATS:FETH) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Fidelity Ethereum Fund (BATS:FETH – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $33.94. Fidelity Ethereum Fund shares last traded at $33.53, with a volume of 1,906,638 shares.
Fidelity Ethereum Fund Stock Down 2.0 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.78.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Ethereum Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $299,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Ethereum Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $380,000. Financial Designs Corp purchased a new stake in Fidelity Ethereum Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $461,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Ethereum Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $859,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Ethereum Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,057,000.
