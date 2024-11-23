F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.83.
Several research firms have recently commented on FNB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on F.N.B. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FNB
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
F.N.B. Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $17.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. F.N.B. has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $17.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.95.
F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $413.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.80 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 16.29%. As a group, analysts predict that F.N.B. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
F.N.B. Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.04%.
About F.N.B.
F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than F.N.B.
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Tesla Investors Continue to Profit From the Trump Trade
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- MicroStrategy’s Stock Dip vs. Coinbase’s Potential Rally
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Netflix Ventures Into Live Sports, Driving Stock Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.