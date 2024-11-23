Experian (LON:EXPN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,679.54 ($46.13) and traded as high as GBX 3,694.54 ($46.31). Experian shares last traded at GBX 3,683 ($46.17), with a volume of 1,996,506 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get Experian alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on EXPN

Experian Trading Up 2.7 %

Experian Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.22, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,841.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,682.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £34.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3,812.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. Experian’s dividend payout ratio is 4,600.00%.

Experian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.