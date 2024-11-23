Experian (LON:EXPN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,679.54 ($46.13) and traded as high as GBX 3,694.54 ($46.31). Experian shares last traded at GBX 3,683 ($46.17), with a volume of 1,996,506 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.
Experian Trading Up 2.7 %
Experian Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. Experian’s dividend payout ratio is 4,600.00%.
Experian Company Profile
Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.
