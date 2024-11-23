Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Insider Robert J. Dzielak Sells 1,951 Shares

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 1,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $351,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,345,000. This trade represents a 2.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Expedia Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $184.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.25 and a 52-week high of $190.40. The company has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 216,685 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $32,074,000 after buying an additional 30,396 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Expedia Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 82,626 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $12,230,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,310 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Expedia Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,264 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Expedia Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 181,878 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $26,921,000 after purchasing an additional 11,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

