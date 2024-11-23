Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.44.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXEL. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Exelixis from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Exelixis from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Exelixis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Exelixis in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 1,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $36,486.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 498,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,666,873. The trade was a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $515,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 630,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,256,081.75. This trade represents a 3.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 289,736 shares of company stock valued at $9,471,510. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 107.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 537.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXEL stock opened at $35.61 on Friday. Exelixis has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $36.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.57. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.51.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Exelixis had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $539.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Exelixis will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

