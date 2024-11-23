Evogene (TSE:EVGN) Price Target Cut to C$3.00 by Analysts at Ventum Financial

Evogene (TSE:EVGN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Ventum Financial from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.
Evogene is a leading computational biology company focused on revolutionizing product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its broadly applicable Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through the power of Big Data and Artificial Intelligence, has been designed to computationally discover and guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules and genetic elements.
