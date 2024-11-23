Evercore ISI Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SNOW. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Snowflake from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Snowflake from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.23.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SNOW

Snowflake Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $167.48 on Thursday. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $107.13 and a 12 month high of $237.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.73 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.22.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.72 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.62%. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Snowflake will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 1,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $222,602.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,156,469.80. This represents a 3.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 30,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 721,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,610,600. This trade represents a 3.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,538 shares of company stock valued at $7,061,544 in the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 155.6% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.