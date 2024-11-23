Errol G. Samuelson Sells 17,000 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $1,250,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,908.23. This trade represents a 42.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Zillow Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $83.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.96 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $38.45 and a one year high of $84.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Zillow Group by 364.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 400.0% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter worth $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 66.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

