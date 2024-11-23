Eric Richard Remer Sells 10,513 Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 10,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $121,109.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,945,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,529,072.64. This trade represents a 0.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EverCommerce alerts:

On Tuesday, November 19th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,818 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $97,262.54.

On Thursday, November 14th, Eric Richard Remer sold 13,200 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $145,728.00.

On Tuesday, November 12th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,867 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $106,492.67.

On Thursday, November 7th, Eric Richard Remer sold 18,142 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $212,805.66.

On Tuesday, November 5th, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,870 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $119,243.90.

On Thursday, October 31st, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,065 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $53,537.05.

On Tuesday, October 29th, Eric Richard Remer sold 4,400 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $46,948.00.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Eric Richard Remer sold 4,200 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $43,554.00.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Eric Richard Remer sold 4,834 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $51,143.72.

On Thursday, October 10th, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,988 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $60,538.68.

EverCommerce Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EVCM opened at $11.87 on Friday. EverCommerce Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average is $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $176.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.87 million. EverCommerce’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on EVCM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on EverCommerce from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EVCM

Institutional Trading of EverCommerce

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVCM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in EverCommerce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,664,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,684,000 after buying an additional 30,481 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in EverCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in EverCommerce by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in EverCommerce by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 9,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in EverCommerce by 39.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 95,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.