Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Shares Up 7.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) rose 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.49 and last traded at $2.46. Approximately 2,329,439 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 6,791,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

EOSE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eos Energy Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.90.

The firm has a market capitalization of $588.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average is $1.98.

In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, Director Jeffrey S. Bornstein sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $78,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,513.98. The trade was a 26.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the third quarter worth $46,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 74.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 18,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

