EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 36.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,240 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 22,064 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 12,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3,976.8% in the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 10,885 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 10,618 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 119,132 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $14,645,000 after purchasing an additional 12,210 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,603 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 51,003 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,615,375. This represents a 12.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total transaction of $76,867.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,532 shares in the company, valued at $5,891,185.56. This trade represents a 1.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:EOG opened at $136.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.95 and its 200-day moving average is $126.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.94 and a 12 month high of $139.67. The firm has a market cap of $76.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.28.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 7th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy exploration company to purchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.975 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.00.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

