ENDRA Life Sciences Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement

On November 22, 2024, ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. announced in a press release that it has successfully met the minimum bid price requirement as set by The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”). This compliance achievement follows a notification received by the company on November 21, 2024, from the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Department, confirming ENDRA’s adherence to Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) and meeting the maintenance requirements for listing on Nasdaq.

As stated in the press release, Alex Tokman, the acting Chief Executive Officer of ENDRA, expressed the company’s dedication to concentrating efforts on advancing new transformative business strategies following the restoration of compliance with Nasdaq’s listing requirements. Notably, the regained compliance allows ENDRA to prioritize initiatives as discussed during the conference call held on August 22nd.

ENDRA Life Sciences is recognized as the innovator of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS®), a groundbreaking technology designed for assessing tissue fat content and monitoring tissue ablation during minimally invasive procedures directly at the point of patient care. Initially focusing on measuring fat in the liver, TAEUS® aims to evaluate and monitor conditions such as steatotic liver disease (SLD) and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) – chronic liver conditions affecting a substantial global population with limited diagnostic solutions.

The press release also included forward-looking statements that address ENDRA’s future plans, strategies, and expectations, emphasizing the company’s development efforts, regulatory compliance, and market positioning. It highlighted the risks and uncertainties involved, including the need for regulatory approvals, technology development, financial considerations, competition, and intellectual property protection.

Investors and stakeholders were provided with contact information for Richard Jacroux, Chief Financial Officer of ENDRA Life Sciences, for any inquiries regarding the company. Additionally, investor relations contact information was made available for further communication.

The retrospective press release serves to inform the public and shareholders of ENDRA Life Sciences’ accomplishment in satisfying Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement, marking a pivotal step in the company’s strategic trajectory and commitment to pioneering medical technologies.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technologies to improve the capabilities of clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company is developing thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that uses radio frequency pulses to generate ultrasonic waves in tissue to create high-contrast images for use in the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as in tissue composition, temperature monitoring, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

