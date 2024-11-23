enCore Energy (CVE:EU) Stock Price Up 3% – Still a Buy?

enCore Energy Corp. (CVE:EU – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$5.55 and last traded at C$5.55. 265,221 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 209,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.39.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Ventum Financial set a C$7.00 target price on enCore Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on enCore Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.
In other news, Director William Morris Sheriff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.80, for a total value of C$38,000.00. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.
enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project that covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also has interests in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property, which consists of 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project that covers 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.
