Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Trading Up 2.2% – Should You Buy?

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.25 and last traded at $10.75. 13,641 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 8,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.52.

Empire State Realty OP Trading Up 1.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average of $10.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Empire State Realty OP

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Empire State Realty OP stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Empire State Realty OP Company Profile

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

