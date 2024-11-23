Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.43.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Embraer from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.
Embraer stock opened at $39.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Embraer has a 12-month low of $16.15 and a 12-month high of $39.46.
Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.
