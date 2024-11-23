Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank lessened its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Trust boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.6% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Elevance Health by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 4.2% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ELV shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $505.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $478.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price target (down from $620.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $643.00 to $551.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $539.20.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 7,417 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.14, for a total value of $3,205,182.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,915.22. The trade was a 46.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.3 %

Elevance Health stock opened at $402.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $391.02 and a 1-year high of $567.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $460.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $509.20. The company has a market capitalization of $93.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.85.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.66 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $44.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.47 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 19.56%. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 23.77%.

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

