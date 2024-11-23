Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Given New $130.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ESTC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird raised Elastic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Elastic from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Elastic from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elastic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

Elastic Trading Up 14.7 %

NYSE ESTC opened at $107.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $69.00 and a fifty-two week high of $136.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.25 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.04.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. Elastic had a net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $347.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Elastic will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Elastic

In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 6,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $487,605.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,737,387.50. This trade represents a 3.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul R. Auvil III purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,054.75. This trade represents a 761.32 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,627,772. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 1,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Elastic in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 44.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

