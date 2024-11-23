Edinburgh Dragon Trust (LON:EFM) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Edinburgh Dragon Trust plc (LON:EFM – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 400.50 ($5.02) and traded as high as GBX 402.36 ($5.04). Edinburgh Dragon Trust shares last traded at GBX 400.50 ($5.02), with a volume of 296,613 shares changing hands.
Edinburgh Dragon Trust Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 400.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 400.50. The firm has a market cap of £513.41 million and a PE ratio of -17.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.
About Edinburgh Dragon Trust
Edinburgh Dragon Trust plc is an investment trust. The Company’s objective is to achieve long-term capital growth through investment in the Far East with the exception of Japan and Australasia. The Company’s assets are invested in a diversified portfolio of securities in quoted companies spread across a range of industries and economies in the Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan and Australasia.
