Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $105.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

EMN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

NYSE EMN opened at $105.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.52. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $80.71 and a 52-week high of $114.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 3,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $321,405.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,430. This represents a 19.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,285,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $595,820,000 after buying an additional 70,692 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,784,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,628,000 after acquiring an additional 13,381 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 3.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,734,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,093,000 after acquiring an additional 83,504 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 9.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,280,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,435,000 after acquiring an additional 198,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.8% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,240,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,454,000 after acquiring an additional 40,070 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

