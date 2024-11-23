Eagle Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 290,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,531,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Carvana as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVNA. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Carvana by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its position in Carvana by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Carvana by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in Carvana by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Carvana by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carvana news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 208,495 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.43, for a total transaction of $46,792,532.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,732 shares in the company, valued at $20,362,982.76. The trade was a 69.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 9,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.95, for a total value of $1,441,742.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,433,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,502,929,910.45. This trade represents a 0.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,327,249 shares of company stock worth $421,876,322 in the last three months. 17.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on CVNA shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Carvana from $110.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Carvana from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Carvana to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $166.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Carvana from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Carvana from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.71.

Carvana Stock Performance

Carvana stock opened at $259.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25,931.00 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.25. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $29.84 and a one year high of $263.61.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading

