Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 80,963 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 80,963 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.40% of Cohen & Steers worth $20,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CNS. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Cohen & Steers by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in Cohen & Steers by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 9,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Cohen & Steers by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,193,000. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Cohen & Steers from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group raised Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

NYSE:CNS opened at $103.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.07. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.23 and a 52-week high of $110.67. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60 and a beta of 1.53.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

