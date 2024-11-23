Eagle Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,955 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,293 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 3.07% of Mesa Laboratories worth $19,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 373,397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 7.6% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 6,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 35.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 6.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 89.3% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 16,488 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 7,779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 1,499 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $187,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary M. Owens sold 2,518 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total value of $286,095.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,213,794.56. The trade was a 5.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MLAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Mesa Laboratories from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MLAB

Mesa Laboratories Trading Up 8.2 %

Shares of MLAB opened at $109.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.56. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.68 and a 12 month high of $141.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Mesa Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.40%.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment offers biological, chemical, and cleaning indicators, used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization decontamination, disinfection, and cleaning processes in the pharmaceutical, medical device, and healthcare industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.