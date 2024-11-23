Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $25.30 Million Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,289 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $25,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 8.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.7% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.5% during the third quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.0% during the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.77.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Up 0.7 %

RGA stock opened at $230.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $219.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.85. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a one year low of $157.48 and a one year high of $233.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.82. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.93 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reinsurance Group of America

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total transaction of $264,734.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,812.29. This represents a 8.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.