Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Shares Down 2.8% – Should You Sell?

Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 12,950 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 32,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

Dr. Martens Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.90.

About Dr. Martens

(Get Free Report)

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name. Dr. Martens plc was founded in 1945 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Martens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Martens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.