DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND) Shares Sold by Waddell & Associates LLC

Waddell & Associates LLC cut its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the quarter. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of Waddell & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Waddell & Associates LLC owned about 3.06% of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF worth $8,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 34.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,437,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,255,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,482,000 after purchasing an additional 229,427 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DBND opened at $45.68 on Friday. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.44 and a one year high of $47.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.11.

The DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (DBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, fixed income fund comprised of securities from corporate and government issuers, with various credit ratings, and a dollar-weighted average effective portfolio duration of two to eight years.

