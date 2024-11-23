DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) General Counsel Tia Sherringham Sells 12,950 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 12,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $2,201,241.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 145,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,802,971.66. This represents a 8.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

DoorDash Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $177.24 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.56 and a 52-week high of $178.16. The company has a market cap of $73.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -393.87, a P/E/G ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.87.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 302.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DoorDash by 82.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in DoorDash by 340.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in DoorDash by 146.8% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DASH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on DoorDash from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DoorDash from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.03.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

