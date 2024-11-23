DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) General Counsel Tia Sherringham Sells 12,950 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 12,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $2,201,241.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 145,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,802,971.66. This represents a 8.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
DoorDash Stock Performance
NASDAQ:DASH opened at $177.24 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.56 and a 52-week high of $178.16. The company has a market cap of $73.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -393.87, a P/E/G ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.87.
DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
DASH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on DoorDash from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DoorDash from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.03.
Read Our Latest Research Report on DASH
About DoorDash
DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than DoorDash
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Vertiv’s Cool Tech Makes Its Stock Red-Hot
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/18 – 11/22
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 2 Finance Stocks With Competitive Advantages You Can’t Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.