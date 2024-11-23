Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,164,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,055 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.61% of Dominion Energy worth $298,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 22.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 69,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 12,890 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 133.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,223,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 351.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 48,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 37,514 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 315,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,241,000 after purchasing an additional 11,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on D. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.91.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $58.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.53 and a 12 month high of $61.97. The company has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.07 and its 200-day moving average is $54.80.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 8.35%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.68%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

