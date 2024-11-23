Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

DLTR has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.95.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

DLTR stock opened at $66.40 on Wednesday. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $60.49 and a twelve month high of $151.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.75 and its 200-day moving average is $90.48.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.27 per share, for a total transaction of $150,194.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,616.21. The trade was a 28.86 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 198.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 174.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 29.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

