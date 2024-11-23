Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 214,475 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 249,267 shares.The stock last traded at $92.15 and had previously closed at $91.93.
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Up 0.8 %
The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.97.
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1602 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%.
Institutional Trading of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Company Profile
The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.
