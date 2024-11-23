Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 214,475 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 249,267 shares.The stock last traded at $92.15 and had previously closed at $91.93.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.97.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1602 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%.

Institutional Trading of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. White Pine Investment CO lifted its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 16,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 21,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

