Diploma (LON:DPLM) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Shore Capital

Shore Capital downgraded shares of Diploma (LON:DPLM – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Diploma Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of LON DPLM opened at GBX 4,466 ($55.99) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,384.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,265.19. Diploma has a twelve month low of GBX 3,200 ($40.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,653 ($58.33). The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5,179.07, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Diploma alerts:

Diploma Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 42 ($0.53) per share. This is an increase from Diploma’s previous dividend of $17.30. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,627.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Diploma Company Profile

In other Diploma news, insider Johnny Thomson sold 26,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,536 ($56.86), for a total transaction of £1,215,375.84 ($1,523,600.15). 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diploma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diploma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.