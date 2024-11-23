Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Stake Lifted by Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises 0.4% of Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.06% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $6,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFAT. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $60.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $46.36 and a 52-week high of $60.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.37.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

