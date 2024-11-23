Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Stock Holdings Raised by Advisory Services & Investments LLC

Advisory Services & Investments LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,856 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 7.9% of Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $11,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 37,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.3% during the third quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 138,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after buying an additional 32,300 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 47,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 74.1% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 239,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after acquiring an additional 101,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAC stock opened at $36.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.25. The firm has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $27.31 and a 1-year high of $36.19.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

