Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Purchased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,114,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,021 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 0.9% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $38,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Council LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Financial Council LLC now owns 143,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,954,000. Altiora Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC now owns 3,111,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,709,000 after purchasing an additional 19,219 shares during the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $213,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,745,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,479,000 after acquiring an additional 88,871 shares during the last quarter.

DFAC stock opened at $36.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.25. The stock has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $27.31 and a 52-week high of $36.19.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

