Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,474,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195,233 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 1.26% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $94,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 16,249 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $5,637,000. Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 3,668,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,842,000 after buying an additional 22,686 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Invst LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,179,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $36.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.03. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $32.93 and a 52-week high of $38.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

