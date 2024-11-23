Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ: DBGI) Partners with LTK to Expand Influencer Network Activity

On November 20, 2024, Digital Brands Group, Inc. filed a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission to announce its partnership with LTK, a prominent influencer platform. This strategic collaboration marks a significant initiative for Digital Brands Group (DBG) as it seeks to enhance its consumer outreach.

Through the partnership, DBG received enthusiastic interest from influencers associated with LTK, specifically regarding its Sundry, Stateside, and Avo brands. This positive response underscores the potential for DBG to leverage the expansive reach of the LTK network to scale its consumer engagement efforts. The initial phase of the collaboration will see the launch of influencer videos for the aforementioned brands, with products already dispatched to the selected influencers for the upcoming debut.

Hil Davis, Chief Executive Officer of Digital Brands Group, commented on the partnership, highlighting its potential to raise brand awareness among consumers and stimulate revenue growth. He emphasized that LTK offers a scalable and performance-based platform that aligns with DBG’s digital marketing strategy, complementing the existing approach through VAYNERCOMMERCE. This collaboration represents the second phase of DBG’s digital marketing initiatives.

In compliance with regulatory requirements, the information shared in the Form 8-K includes a disclaimer that the content, including the press release regarding the partnership with LTK, is not to be considered a filed document for Securities Exchange Act purposes. Furthermore, the provided information is not deemed as part of any official filing under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act unless expressly specified in subsequent filings.

Digital Brands Group operates as a curated collection of luxury lifestyle brands, offering a diverse range of apparel through various channels, including direct-to-consumer and wholesale avenues. Leveraging its digital-first vertical brand model, the company focuses on personalized customer experiences by utilizing consumer data and purchase history to tailor content and product offerings.

For further information, individuals can reach out to Hil Davis, the CEO of Digital Brands Group, via email at [email protected] or by phone at (800) 593-1047. Additional details about Digital Brands Group can be accessed via the investor relations section of the company’s website.

Please note that certain statements in this release qualify as forward-looking statements, subject to risks and uncertainties. The company cautions that actual results may differ from these forward-looking statements due to various factors, as outlined in the company’s public reports filed with the SEC.

Kindly refer to the original SEC filing for additional details and legal disclosures regarding the announced partnership between Digital Brands Group and LTK.

