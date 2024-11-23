DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) Stock Price Down 1.1% – Should You Sell?

DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €2.21 ($2.30) and last traded at €2.23 ($2.32). Approximately 33,363 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 180,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at €2.26 ($2.35).

DIC Asset Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €2.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $186.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.85, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.39.

About DIC Asset

DIC Asset AG is the leading German listed specialist for office and logistics real estate with 25 years of experience in the real estate market and access to a broad network of investors. Our basis is the national and regional real estate platform with nine locations in all important German markets (including VIB Vermögen AG).

