Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.00 and traded as high as C$6.65. Dexterra Group shares last traded at C$6.57, with a volume of 16,090 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.09%.
In related news, Senior Officer Mark Alan Becker purchased 7,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,998.96. 51.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Dexterra Group Inc engages in the provision of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management (IFM); Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The IFM segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.
