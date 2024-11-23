Deutsche Post (ETR:DHL) Shares Down 0.9% – What’s Next?

Deutsche Post AG (ETR:DHL – Get Free Report) was down 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as €34.71 ($36.16) and last traded at €34.82 ($36.27). Approximately 1,764,548 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €35.14 ($36.60).

Deutsche Post Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €37.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of €38.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

