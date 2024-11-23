Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Issues Positive Forecast for Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Stock Price

Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 500 ($6.27) to GBX 575 ($7.21) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($5.95) target price on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Balfour Beatty Trading Up 1.5 %

Insider Activity at Balfour Beatty

Shares of Balfour Beatty stock opened at GBX 440.60 ($5.52) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 437.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 406.44. The company has a market capitalization of £2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,049.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.81. Balfour Beatty has a fifty-two week low of GBX 315.80 ($3.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 458 ($5.74).

In other Balfour Beatty news, insider Leo Quinn sold 317,071 shares of Balfour Beatty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 448 ($5.62), for a total value of £1,420,478.08 ($1,780,717.16). Also, insider Philip Harrison sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 432 ($5.42), for a total value of £1,036,800 ($1,299,736.74). 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Balfour Beatty Company Profile

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The company constructs buildings, including commercial, healthcare, education, retail, and residential assets; and infrastructure assets comprising highways and railways, as well as other large-scale infrastructure assets, such as waste, water, and energy plants.

