Dell Technologies’ (DELL) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $150.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.50.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:DELL opened at $144.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $101.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.89. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $67.51 and a 52 week high of $179.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.86.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 32.72%.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total transaction of $4,995,967.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,263 shares in the company, valued at $8,593,017.27. This represents a 36.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,224,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,912,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,058,298.40. This represents a 37.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,954,112 shares of company stock worth $2,113,449,139 over the last three months. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 92.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,767,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,513,401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131,507 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $835,946,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,317,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,456 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 19,376.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,427,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,276,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,771,000 after purchasing an additional 51,804 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

