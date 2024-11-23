Cytokinetics’ (CYTK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $72.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CYTK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cytokinetics from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.93.

Cytokinetics stock opened at $49.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 9.28, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. Cytokinetics has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $110.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.60 and its 200-day moving average is $54.81.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 million. Cytokinetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.35) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -5.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 4,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $232,617.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,559 shares in the company, valued at $1,283,207.75. This trade represents a 15.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $420,961.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,920 shares in the company, valued at $7,007,669.20. The trade was a 5.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,078 shares of company stock valued at $3,514,119 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 642.3% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 65.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 225.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

