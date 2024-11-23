Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) SVP Adam M. Vela Sells 16,435 Shares

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) SVP Adam M. Vela sold 16,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $439,800.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,664.84. This trade represents a 18.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

NYSE CTRA opened at $27.63 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.22.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 21.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coterra Energy

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 50.60%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,156,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,645,000 after purchasing an additional 305,626 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Coterra Energy by 112.2% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 72,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 38,278 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Coterra Energy by 5.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,187,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,675,000 after buying an additional 56,748 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the third quarter worth about $776,000. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in Coterra Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 5,063,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,055,000 after buying an additional 51,249 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on CTRA shares. Roth Mkm raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.