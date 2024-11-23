Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $241,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,213. The trade was a 42.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $48.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.96. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $27.57 and a twelve month high of $51.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a PE ratio of 285.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.03.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Corning’s payout ratio is 658.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of Corning by 545.5% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 2,250.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.08.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

